THE former McAvoy site in Coalisland and Otter Lodge in Cookstown are to be brought back to life after being acquired by Tyrone businessman Kevin McCabe.

The former GAA All-star turned engineering entrepreneur bought the extensive former McAvoy's site from the offsite modular specialist, including its 91,350 sq ft headquarters, in December last.

It's understood the deal, which included all land and buildings, was completed in the region of £3.76 million.

