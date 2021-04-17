Newry City Centre regeneration public consultation still open

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council is encouraging the public to participate in its Newry City Centre Regeneration (NCCR) public consultation survey.

An online questionnaire opened Monday 8 March 2021 and is due to close on Monday 31 May 2021.

Speaking on behalf of the Newry City Centre Regeneration (NCCR) Board, Co-Chairpersons, Councillors Roisin Mulgrew and Pete Byrne noted the transformative benefit the Newry City Centre Regeneration project would deliver for the City, district and wider Belfast Region City Deal area. Encouraging people to express their views, they stated, “The ongoing public consultation is a critical process around the Council’s commitment to lead on the regeneration of the City and wider district. There has been a huge level of participation in the consultation process to date and we are keen to receive everyone’s views on the proposals to regenerate Newry City as we emerge from these challenging times.”

The NCCR proposals are a range of projects which aim to invest directly within the historic core of the City, aiming to increase vibrancy and footfall, and stimulating further investment and regeneration for the benefit of the entire district.

The ongoing consultation process is linked to the Belfast Region City Deal (BCRD) projects also currently in progress. The Council has committed £26m to these projects, and a further £8m has been secured from the Department for Communities via BRCD. The Theatre/Conference Centre and Civic and Regional hub facilities are the cornerstones of the regeneration investment, with BRCD funding delivering public realm around the Council’s projects. An office fund will enable the private sector to respond flexibly in provision of office accommodation to suit workplace changes due to the impact of COVID-19.

The 15-acre Albert Basin Park is also a NCCR project and was subject to public consultation in 2020. A project team, including external consultants, has been engaged to develop a concept design and high level budget costs for the Albert Basin Park based upon the feedback from the public consultation in 2020. The concept layout is expected this coming summer.

The online public consultation can be accessed via the Council’s website at https://www.newrymournedown.org/consultations

The consultation process also includes the opportunity to register for consultation workshops via zoom, which can be found at this address: https://www.newrymournedown.org/newry-city-centre-regeneration-online-public-consultation

Given the level of interest in the consultation process the Council has also produced a graphic to help provide clarity for some frequently asked questions associated with the NCCR projects. The infographic is available to view via: https://www.newrymournedown.org/newry-city-centre-regeneration

The Council is keen to respond to more frequently asked questions on this project. These can be sent via info@nmandd.org for consideration.