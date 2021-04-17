MAGHERAFELT named as one of the best places to live in Northern Ireland!

MAGHERAFELT has been named as one of the best places to live in Northern Ireland!

The town was named as one of the top three locations in the region chosen by The Sunday Times in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

The Sunday Times’s expert judges behind the guide assess a wide range of factors, from schools, air quality, transport and broadband speeds to culture, green spaces and the health of the high street.

They look for improving towns, villages or city centres, for attractive, well designed homes and locations bursting with community spirit.