Jonesborough graffiti condemned

SLIEVE Gullion Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Larkin has condemned graffiti that appeared on two approach roads to Jonesborough village.

The local Councillor said,

"The graffiti was painted on the footpaths, road and signs at two access points to Jonesborough village. Reference to white lives matter and time for war were included.

Residents of the village are disgusted by these vile racist slogans. They don't represent the opinion of those who live in the village.

Jonesborough is a thriving community with a proud history of welcoming all to the village.

Questions are being asked of the rationale for these sick slogans. 'Who are these racists going to war with, who do they represent?'

The answer being voiced by locals is that they represent noone and that they and their racist message of hate is not welcome in Jonesborough village.

The Sinn Féin Councillor concluded,

Community activists will remove this graffiti which is a slur on the people who live in Jonesborough.

There can be no toleration of racism, bigotry or inequality in a new Ireland."