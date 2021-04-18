Cyber Attack at South West College

Police are investigating after Further and Higher Education Colleges in Dungannon and Cookstown were forced to close their buildings to students and staff for a week following a cyber attack which breached security systems.

Services at the Tyrone and Fermanagh-based South West College were seriously disrupted by the attack, reported to the PSNI, which left the college's IT system out of operation.

Police confirmed that investigations into the security breach are ongoing.

South West College is located in Dungannon, Cookstown, Enniskillen and Omagh and all four sites were affected.

