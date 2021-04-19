Centenary parade planned

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

THERE may still be debate over what form this year’s Twelfth will take but Orangemen in Ballymena are planning a ‘banner parade’ for August.

Promotions for the event to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland have been shared widely on social media noting that more details will follow and that the parade will take place ‘covid regulations permitting.’

Meanwhile the local Order’s centenary drive-in service is due to take place at Ballee Playing Fields on Sunday, May 9 at 3pm.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130