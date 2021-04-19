Centenary parade planned

THERE may still be debate over what form this year’s Twelfth will take but Orangemen in Ballymena are planning a ‘banner parade’ for August.

Promotions for the event to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland have been shared widely on social media noting that more details will follow and that the parade will take place ‘covid regulations permitting.’

Meanwhile the local Order’s centenary drive-in service is due to take place at Ballee Playing Fields on Sunday, May 9 at 3pm.