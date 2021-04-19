Mid & East shortlisted for council of the year

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been nominated as UK Council of the year, in the prestigious UK-wide iESE Public Sector Transformation Awards.

They have also been shortlisted for Best Community Focus category.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor, Peter Johnston said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted in both the Council of the Year and best Community Focus categories for Council’s response to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These nominations are the result of the incredible work of our staff day in, day out – under the leadership of our Chief Executive Anne Donaghy OBE - and I thank them for their continued efforts and commitment to delivering an excellent service for our ratepayers.”

Council’s iESE representative, Alderman, Audrey MBE Wales, added: “Council’s response to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and how it introduced and led a wide range of interventions and initiatives to support residents throughout the health crisis are deserving of these nominations.

“Council’s work included the critical work of Mid and East Antrim’s Community Hub, which assisted with the delivery of vital food and medical supplies to the vulnerable, as well as rolling out Covid support grants locally to assist community organisations throughout Mid and East Antrim.

“Council also ensured the effective delivery of frontline services throughout the pandemic, as well as leading up a number of taskforces to support our retailers, hospitality and tourism providers.”

Council representatives joined a virtual event on 16 and 17 March to showcase the work of the Mid and East Antrim.

This event was an opportunity for all the finalists in each category to discuss their projects and answer some live Q&As.

Council was awarded an iESE Certificate of Excellence for their COVID-19 Response plan and a Certificate for Excellence for excellence in Communication.

The awards ceremony and presentations will take place in September 2021.