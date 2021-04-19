New affordable housing for older people in the heart of Broughshane

A new housing development, specifically aimed at older people, has been unveiled in Broughshane.

Alpha Housing has joined with Ballymena-based Martin & Hamilton to launch a £2M construction project that will deliver 14 much needed homes for independent older people in the village.

Situated on Fir Park, just off main street Raceview Road, the development will incorporate the ‘HAPPI principles’, which provides a blueprint for high-quality housing for people in later life.

Features of the scheme, comprising twelve 2 bedroom and two 1 bedroom apartments, will include generous internal space, maximum use of natural light, and trees and shrubs to enhance the local environment.

Residents will also benefit from the convenient location close to local shops, amenities and transport links.

The development is being funded with £1.4M in Department for Communities’ (DfC) grant through the Housing Executive, with the balance of provided by Alpha Housing.

Formed in 2009 from the merger of the Baptist and Presbyterian housing associations, Alpha Housing specialises in providing homes to older people and already has several developments in the Ballymena area.

Speaking at the sod cutting, Lexie Scott, Chairman of the Broughshane & District Community Association said:

“We are thrilled to see the start of building of these spacious new homes for older people. Broughshane is a sought-after place to live with a shortage of affordable homes.

“As well as contributing to meeting the housing needs of our senior citizens, the residents of these great new apartments will contribute to our thriving local economy, and free up larger homes for families that need them.”

Cameron Watt, Chief Executive of Alpha Housing, added:

“Alpha Housing is proud to be helping pioneer a new generation of housing for older people in Northern Ireland.

“This follows our recent construction of similar apartments in Stormont in east Belfast, which have been very popular. Alpha believes there is a huge unmet need for spacious and attractive homes of this type, situated close to local amenities and transport links.”

David Hamilton, Managing Director of Martin & Hamilton, said: “As a local firm, Martin & Hamilton is delighted to be partnering with Alpha Housing to deliver these 14 high-quality homes for older people in Broughshane.

“We share Alpha Housing’s commitment to quality and look forward to building on this partnership to provide more social and affordable homes across Northern Ireland.”

The new homes are expected to be completed and occupied in November 2022.