Young family forced to flee Newry home after racial attack

A YOUNG Syrian family have fled their Carlingford Park home as a result of what is suspected to be a racially motivated attack.

They are believed to have only recently moved into the area. Graffiti was spray painted onto the exterior of the house and multiple windows were smashed and other property subsequently damaged.

The attack happened in Carlingford Park in the city in the early hours of Sunday.

PSNI Ch Insp Amanda Ford said a number of windows were smashed and graffiti was sprayed on the property at about 02:00 BST.

"This type of violent crime is unacceptable in our communities," she said.

"Hate crimes have no place in today's society and will simply not be tolerated."

She added that police inquiries are continuing.

Newry & Armagh SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said ‘I am very concerned to learn of this attack on a young family’s home. What is even more distressing is the potential that this attack was racially motivated. I understand as a result of this traumatising ordeal the young family has now subsequently fled their own home.

Newry is an incredibly diverse and vibrant city and for any individual or family to be targeted simply because of their ethnicity or nationality is vile and wrong’.

Newry SDLP Cllr Michael Savage added ‘I am under no doubt whatsoever the local and wider community of Newry will rally around and do whatever they can to support this family. It is crucial we all stand united to support our neighbours and fellow citizens to show in the strongest form that racism has no place in our society. I appeal to anyone with information regarding this sickening hate crime to bring it forward to the Police immediately’.

Alliance Newry and Armagh representative Jackie Coade has hit out at those behind an attack on the home of a Syrian family which is being treated as a hate crime.

The attack took place at the property in Carlingford Park in Newry around 2am on Sunday, with windows being smashed and graffiti sprayed.

“My thoughts are with the family who have suffered this ordeal, and they have my full support,” said Ms Coade.

“This sort of behaviour does not represent the vast majority of people in Newry. Racism has no place in our society, and the attitudes and actions of those who did this mindless attack must be condemned by everyone.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and as a community we must stand together. I would urge anyone with information on this incident to contact police with it immediately.”