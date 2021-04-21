Co Down man trial on 13 counts of child rape

By Donal McMahon

A 53-year-old Co Down man has been sent for trial to Newry crown court on 13 charges of rape of a child.

The male who cannot be named for legal reasons to protect the identity of the alleged injured party faces a litany of sexual abuse charges from 2007 to 2014.

The female child was said to have been aged between six and 11 years old at the time of the alleged offences.

The defendant is further charged with four counts of indecent assault of a female, three counts of sexual assault of a child and cruelty to a person under the age of 16 during the same time frame.

A preliminary enquiry was processed at Newry magistrates court on Wednesday.

The defendant told the court that he understood the charges.

No objections were made on the preliminary enquiry taking place.

Defence brought forward no evidence or witnesses at this time.

Deputy district judge Anne Marshall said she was satisfied there was a case to answer.

No contrary submissions were made by defence.

Defence barrister, Joel Lindsay applied for legal aid and counsel alluding to his client having to pay maintenance payments towards four children.

“This case includes various types of rape and touching,” said Mr Lindsay.

“It is as complicated as it could be.

“I have already spent a lot of hours on the case at his point, which is unusual,” he added.

The applications were granted with two counsel agreed.

Ms Marshall granted bail at £500 with no conditions.

The court was told that social services had provided discloser to prevent any contact of the accused with the alleged injured party.

The case was adjourned to May 25 when a trial will be arranged at Newry crown court.