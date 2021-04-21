Leisure Centres begin phased re-opening on April 30

SWIMMING pools and gyms at Newry Leisure Centre, Down Leisure Centre and Kilkeel Leisure Centre will reopen for individual training on Friday 30 April as part of a phased re-opening of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council’s indoor leisure facilities.

This initial phased reopening is in line with the current COVID-19 guidelines.

Members can book gym and swim slots in advance online and on the NMD Be Active app from Friday 23 April. Bookings can also be made by phone on 0330 137 4026 between Monday 26 April and Thursday 29 April from 9am to 3pm, until reopening on Friday 30 April. Please keep an eye online at https://www.newrymournedown.org/leisure-facilities and on the Council’s social media channels for further details.

The Council wants to reassure returning members that, for their safety, an enhanced cleaning regime will be in place. There will also be clear visible guidelines about cleanliness and reminders of personal responsibility throughout the facilities.

Commenting on this vital step of the leisure centre reopenings, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Laura Devlin said, “We were delighted to see the return of some outdoor sports training from Monday 12 April and welcome this latest announcement from the Northern Ireland Executive allowing our leisure centre doors to reopen once again.

“I know the staff within our leisure centres will do all they can to accommodate as many people as possible while ensuring adherence to government guidance so that everyone can feel as safe as possible. I know many of us have found the most recent lockdown restrictions difficult and will see the reopening of our leisure centres as a really positive step in the recovery of our local community.”