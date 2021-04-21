Newry teacher bullying and threat to kill principal and her family

By Donal McMahon

A Newry maths teacher has been sent for trial on charges of bullying and seven counts of threats to kill a school principal and her family.

Patrick Hollywood (39) of Upper Fathom Road is charged with a series intimidation charges, harassment causing others to fear violence and forgery on dates from January 2017 to August 2018.

The defendant appeared in court via video link from his solicitor’s office.

The charges follow an investigation in to complaints of harassment and intimidation surrounding incidents at St Patrick’s High School, Keady.

The forgery relates to an alleged fake letter of dismissal made to cause another to act in a particular manner.

The Armagh school was struck with serious allegations of English and maths GCSE exam cheating by teachers following some high marks achieved by the school

Over 45 statements of witnesses have so far been entered in the case, with that number, said in court expected to rise.

A ‘raft’ of forensic material largely made up of computer files and calligraphy will be examined in the case.

Email evidence concerning an alleged victim of the Keady school bullying case has delayed a PSNI investigation.

A preliminary enquiry was processed at Newry magistrates court on Wednesday.

The defendant told the court that he understood the charges.

No objections were made on the preliminary enquiry taking place.

Defence brought forward no evidence or witnesses at this time.

Deputy district judge Anne Marshall said she was satisfied there was a case to answer.

No contrary submissions were made by defence.

The district judge released the defendant on £500 bail with the condition that he has no contact with the witnesses in the case.

The case was adjourned to Newry crown court on May 27 for a trial to be arranged.