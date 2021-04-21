Zoom technology keeps Bann Maine West members busy!

Despite restrictions Bann Maine West (BMW) continue to organise and deliver a number of initiatives in the local area.

The committee of BMW keep in contact via monthly Zoom meetings.

The committee is made up to two representatives from the communities of Portglenone, Grange, Hillstown, Cloney, Cullybackey and Tullygarley.

With the support of both Mid & East Antrim Council and the Lottery Community Fund, we have continued to work with our local communities in a number of different ways.

As part of an ongoing 5 year project funded by the Lottery Community Fund, BMW have been organising Zoom classes, one-to-one training, Samsung tablet loan scheme and monthly postal cards and gifts.

Zoom classes are held every two weeks and topics have included Gardening, Cooking and Craft.

Joanne Brown Kerr, Development Officer, commented: “Over the next few weeks we look forward to enjoying some fantastic old film footage through NI Digital Archives, learn how to be Energy Efficient and enjoy some music, fun and quizzes.

“These are all free of charge and open to anyone living in the above or surrounding areas.

“The Samsung Galaxy Loan Scheme involves providing a device to someone who would like to take part in Zoom and learn more about using the Internet to reduce feelings of isolation.

“We have loaned out all 12 tablets and provided one to one training either over the phone or in a safe and social distanced manner.

“For those in our database (almost 100) we send an update via letter each month along with a card and gift. Some examples of gifts have been herb seeds, teabags, notebooks and other small food items.

Joanne Brown Kerr, Development Officer, commented: “It has been amazing to see how the Zoom classes have grown in numbers over previous months and how we are all getting used to a new way of doing things!

“ The feedback from recipients about both Zoom classes and the monthly letters has been overwhelming and we hope to continue to do this until restrictions lift.

“The BMW team have also been working on a ‘Year to Remember’ book, made up of stories, poems, illustrations and recipes which will remind us of our experiences – both good and bad – of this pandemic. We look forward to launching this in the coming weeks.

Another project BMW are working on is a fantastic online resource of information relating to those who were involved in WW1 from our local areas.

This is the next stage of an ongoing WW1 project following the successful production and launch of a fantastic WW1 book called ‘Remembering’.

If you would like to find out more about any of the projects mentioned above, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with Joanne by phone on 02825882281/ 07866408092 or email admin@bannmainewest.co.uk. More details can be found on our website www.bannmainewest.co.uk