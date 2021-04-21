Dunluce Castle set to re-open

DUNLUCE Castle, the iconic ruin on the north coast, will reopen to the public from Friday (April 23).

The castle has been closed to visitors since Covid restrictions were tightened in December 2020.

On April 15, the Executive announced that regulations would be changed to permit outdoor visitor attractions to reopen from Friday Apri 23, subject to social distancing requirements.

Visitors are advised to check https://www.communities-ni.gov.uk/articles/historic-places-visit website for the latest information in relation to restrictions in place at sites.

Under current Executive Covid-19 guidance some of Historic Environment Division's (HED) other sites such as Carrickfergus Castle and Scrabo Tower will remain closed to the public.