Leaning tower of pizza charity fundraiser

ByDonalMcMahon

TICKET sales are 'topping' up for a pizza prize like no other in Newry all in aid of making fundraising 'dough' for three local charities.

Macs Pizza on Mill Street in the city centre has baked a unique 'Tower of Pizza' on offer for one lucky winner of a fantastic fast food draw.

The staggering prize may see some entrants tempted to stand on stilts as Macs is offering the winner their own hungry height in pizza.

Manager and “the wife” (spouse of owner Vincent McAteer), Patrice McAteer spoke with the Democrat this week as the unique raffle, which has already drawn mouth watering attention across the district extends its charity target.

“We are always being asked to hep donate to charities around Newry and we just thought that its time we would do something by ourselves for three worthy charities,” explained Patrice.

“We are now at out new location on Mill Street from where we used to be on St Mary Street and we have the charity PIPS Newry and Mourne as our neighbours, so we thought it would be nice to give them our support.

“We also have Ballinacraig Community Association, who do so much for local children and we also have local fundraiser Ernie Campbell who runs the 'Norman Brown Remembrance' charity in memory of the Newry motorbike racing driver who was killed during the British Grand Prix in 1983 at Silverstone,” she explained.

It is hoped now with the lifting of more of the Covid regulations this week that the pizza raffle will gain more support as Macs Pizza will be able to provide sit in eating as well as all day deliveries.

“We want to help put a smile on people's faces, especially from all the lockdown that everyone has been going through.

“If the lifting of lockdown allows, we invite people to come into the shop and stand beside the stacked pizza boxes, just to get a real physical idea of what they could actually win,” said Patrice.

The gigantic gobbler on offer is not just for expert food eaters hoping to flex their stomach muscle on a 'Man v Food' challenge.

No, the pizza purveyors of Mill Street have ensured a safe enjoyable way of munching your Margherita or dining on your Diavola styled treats with a limit of ordering four 10” pizzas per night, each with your own choice of two toppings until you've scoffed your total size of prize.

“We will be doing the draw live on Facebook at the end of May and we would hope that local people will get on board to support the chosen charities and who knows by then may be we can all enjoy more of what the town has to offer when lockdown is over,” said Patrice.

Tickets for the 'Tower of Pizza' can be bought from Macs Pizza on Mill Street or from any of the chosen charities from £5 for one ticket of five tickets for £20.