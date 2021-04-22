Queen's hosts major online series 'The Partition of Ireland'

The first of a series of weekly public talks, organised by Queen's University Belfast to mark the 100th anniversary of the Partition of Ireland, will be available at 12.00pm Monday 26 April, 2021.

These talks have been developed with broadcast support from the BBC and will be available on its website at: bbc.co.uk/qubtalks100. Accompanying links and resources will be available via the Queen’s University website: www.qub.ac.uk/talks-100/.

Entitled The Partition of Ireland: Causes and Consequences, the series is supported by the UK Government and Irish Government, and by the Royal Irish Academy and the British Academy.

In each online talk a leading academic will address a major theme. Subjects covered in the series include the complex origins and legacies of partition, the experience of minorities, the Irish border in literature, and class-based and gender-based dimensions.

Lord Bew will begin the series with Home Rule and the Ulster crisis. He will be followed by other contributors over the coming weeks – all of them providing expert analysis from a variety of perspectives and reflecting the inclusive approach that has been taken in the marking of this important anniversary.

Contributors include: Mary Daly, Alvin Jackson, Jennifer Todd, Marianne Elliott, Diarmaid Ferriter, Roy Foster, Brendan O'Leary, Fearghal McGarry, Jane Ohlmeyer, Graham Walker, Marie Coleman, Margaret O'Callaghan, Henry Patterson and Diane Urquhart.

Professor Richard English, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Internationalisation and Engagement at Queen’s, said: "Queen's University is delighted to be hosting this major series of talks about such an important subject. The support of the Irish and UK governments, and of the British and Royal Irish Academies, reflects the collaborative approach adopted here to the understanding of partition's causes and consequences."

Professor Ian Greer, President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, commented: "Queen’s is delighted to lead this collaborative initiative to mark the 100th anniversary of the Partition of Ireland. This is an important milestone in Irish history and this informative series of talks will allow for open and transparent debate on this historic event which will be accessible online."