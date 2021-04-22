'School run' with a big difference raises vital funds

JOSHUA and Brooke McAuley’s school run on Friday (April 30) will be exactly that - a run to their place of learning to raise funds for The Children’s Cancer Unit in Belfast.

For the brother and sister intend actually running every step of the way from their home to Broughshane Primary School!

Joshua (8) and Brooke (5) have so far raised over £1,000.

Proud mum Lesley Ann has been running with the duo since the start of the year - in preparation of the big day.

“At the start we could hardly run the length of ourselves,” quipped Lesley Ann.

“But now, with just a couple of weeks to go, we are all ready and looking forward to the challenge.”

Lesley Ann is a former Nurse at The Children’s Cancer Care Unit.

She outlined that as part of her New Year Resolutions she wanted to get fitter, and children got hooked.

“They decided to do the fund raiser, setting their target at £150. The very first person to donate was their bus driver and after that the money came in for the very good cause,” said Lesley Ann.

Joshua and Brooke, with mum supervising, will run the 5.5km distance from their home and will be well received at the finish line at Broughshane Primary School.

The School is very proud of the fund raising duo.

Training for the fund raiser involved them running laps around the house - inside and out!

At the weekend, with the weather stunning on Saturday, Joshua and Brooke enjoyed a worthwhile workout - and both came through unscathed.

Meanwhile, Felix Mooney, Chairman of The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, said they have done everything they can to continue to support families affected by childhood cancer at this time, and those on the frontline who care for young patients at their special Unit.

“It’s at times like these that our amazing NHS and medical teams are recognised as the heroes we have always know them to be.

“We wish to thank them all for their dedication and commitment to helping others today and every day.

Mr. Mooney thanks everyone supporting fund raiser at “this incredibly challenging time.”

“Your kindness and generosity means so much, not only to the Charity and the team at the Royal, but to families across Northern Ireland.

“Coronavirus has no respect for people who are already ill and that includes the children and their families who rely on us for support,” he said.

The Chairman said the “new normal” will bring its own difficulties, which they intend facing head on, doing their best for those who rely on them.

* Anyone wishing to donate to the run can do so by contacting this line -

https://www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/theschoolrunccuc