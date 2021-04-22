Warrenpoint man faces child rape and incest trial

By Donal McMahon

A WARRENPOINT man has been sent for trial on multiple counts of rape and incest with a child.

The 59-year-old male who cannot be named for legal reasons to protect the identity of the alleged injured party if further charged with eight counts of indecent assault on a female from February 1976 to May 1981.

There are seven counts of rape and seven counts of incest on a child before the courts.

A preliminary enquiry was processed at Newry magistrates court on Wednesday.

The defendant told the court that he understood the charges.

No objections were made on the preliminary enquiry taking place.

Defence brought forward no evidence or witnesses at this time.

Deputy district judge Anne Marshall said she was satisfied there was a case to answer.

No contrary submissions were made by defence.

Solicitor, John Murphy made an application for legal aid stating that he acknowledged his client would earn more than normal for such an application.

The matter was deferred by the judge.

The defendant was released on £500 with no conditions.

The case was adjourned to May 27 when a trial will be arranged at Newry crown court.