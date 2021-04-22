Woman charged with fraud

Woman charged with fraud
DETECTIVES from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Economic Crime Unit have charged a 41-year-old woman with fraud by false representation, possessing criminal property and transferring criminal property.

She is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday).

"As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service," a police spokesperson said.

The charges relate to benefit fraud between January 2019 and April 2020.

 

 

