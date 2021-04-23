"40 Days 40 Walks" Fundraiser raises over £37,000 for Hospice!

SOUTHERN Area Hospice Services are delighted to announce that our local community members have raised an astounding updated amount of £37,714.14 and €80 from their recent #40Days40Walks Challenge!

This challenge began on Wednesday 17th February and involved 94 walkers who committed to getting out and about their local areas for 40 days in a row. The walkers aimed to raise £100 each for their local Hospice but managed to raise over triple that amount, with a grand total of £37,714.14 and €80!

We would like to sincerely thank every single walker that signed up for this challenge and supported us by doing so. We appreciate every single step you took for Southern Area Hospice Services. We would like to extend our thanks to everyone who supported this challenge by donating and sponsoring the walkers.

A special thank you is needed for Cathy Mulholland Shields who organised this fundraiser through her “40 Day Walking Challenge for SAHS” Facebook page and kept all the walkers motivated throughout the entire time!

Well done to all involved!