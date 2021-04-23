Bringing down the hammer for Mayor's charities

PUT Friday 30 April in your diary and join us for the Mayor’s Online Charity Auction in partnership with Wilsons Auctions.

Featuring more than 60 lots, the online auction will be hosted on Wilsons Auction website with all the proceeds donated to the Mayor’s nominated charities - Air Ambulance NI and Guide Dogs NI.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Jim Montgomery said there will be some special lots up for grabs.

“I am delighted to be working with Wilsons Auctions who have kindly donated their services free of charge in aid of my charities,” he said.

“We have some really exciting items going under the hammer on the night including a year’s lease on two business suites, a signed Rio Ferdinand Manchester United top, a two night stay at a self-catering holiday home in Kesh, a customised solar panel system and a pair of racing gloves worn by Jonathan Rea during this sixth World Superbike Championship win.

“Raising funds has been particularly difficult in the current climate and I am extremely grateful to all those businesses and individuals who have so generously donated items to help me raise vital funds for my charities, both of which are very close to my heart.

“I would encourage you all to register on the Wilsons Auctions website and view the full range of items which you can bid for on the night.”

John Ardill, Wilsons Auctions Northern Ireland General Manager, said they awere glad to be on board.

“As a long-standing business within Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, I am delighted that Wilsons Auctions can lend its support to the Mayor, Councillor Jim Montgomery, in hosting his special upcoming charity auction.

“With full proceeds going to both nominated charities, Air Ambulance NI and Guide Dogs Northern Ireland, this is a fantastic opportunity for bidders to not only get their hands on some very exciting, donated Lots, but to help raise vital funds for these very worthy charities.

“Wilsons Auctions understands the importance of supporting local charities and the work they carry out for the local community, especially at a time when their fundraising, which they rely heavily on, has been greatly affected by the pandemic.

“We would encourage people to register as soon as possible so they are not disappointed, as we aim to raise a fantastic amount on April 30th,” he concluded.

The auction will take place online at www.wilsonsauctions.com on Friday 30 April at 7pm.

Those wishing to make a bid must register in advance on the website. Proof of identification is required at registration.

To make a donation to the Mayor’s charities visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.

gov.uk/mayorscharities