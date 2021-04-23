New wallpaper and paint shop comes to Omagh

AFTER almost two decades of experience in the decorating industry, Gary Martin has now opened up his very own business, Now Decorate.

Now Decorate, located on the Mountjoy Road, Omagh, will be open from Monday to Saturday.

Mr Martin has 17 years of experience having worked 13 years in Home Decor, Omagh.

He started his own wallpaper and paint shop in Letterkenny in 2017.

"Now Decorate is a stockist of fleetwood paints and colour-trend paints, both interior and exterior, and offer a wide range of wallpapers," said Gary.

"An after-hours home call out service is available and Now Decorate also offers a free delivery service within a five-mile radius."