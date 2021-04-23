“The words don’t dance on the page any more,” said 10-year-old Gilnahirk Primary School student, Emma Teague from Castlereagh following her final Schoolvision appointment in March 2021 at McCrystal Opticians in Dungannon.

In 2018, Emma, then aged seven, started the Schoolvision programme with qualified optician and owner of McCrystal Opticians in Dungannon, Noel McCrystal.

Emma’s results over the course of the past three years have been remarkable, with a significant improvement across all key metrics, including Emma’s reading speed dramatically increasing by 140%.

Her journey started when during P3, Emma’s mum, Kerry Teague, started to notice that Emma was falling behind in her schoolwork and that her school assessment scores were declining. “Emma enjoyed school and was very good at both literacy and numeracy in P1 & P2 however, as Emma started P3, there were signs that she might have some challenges,” Kerry told the Courier.

Kerry, a Special Needs teacher, adds: “Emma’s writing was often from the right to the left of the page, and I discovered that Emma was using compensation strategies to help her with reading, such as memorising stories from her teacher’s reading of books during the school day.”

Heightened by a family history of dyslexia, Kerry was already familiar with the Schoolvision programme as Emma’s brother, Peter, had been diagnosed with dyslexia two years earlier and had successfully completed the programme at McCrystal Opticians.

