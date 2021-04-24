Creative Time Award

Newry artist Luna Kalo has been awarded a grant through the Creating Time Awards, a new fund to support Northern Ireland’s d/Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists to develop their work and enable them to reach new audiences.

The University of Atypical on behalf of the Unlimited and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation has awarded £1,000 grants to eleven d/Deaf and disabled artists to support their professional development. Awards were made to artists in the following disciplines: Dance, Literature and Language Arts, Drama and Theatre, Music and Opera, Visual Arts, Film, TV and Combined Arts.

This is the first in a series of grant programmes funded by Unlimited and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation to support d/Deaf and disabled artists living and working in Northern Ireland. The next programme, the Chris Ledger Legacy awards, opens in May 2021 and is named after the former CEO of University of Atypical who sadly passed away in the summer of 2020.

The Creating Time awards are designed to provide d/Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists with funding to access mentoring to enhance knowledge or skills, develop new ways to promote their work or simply to buy the time needed to continue with their professional practice.

Luna, from Poyntzpass, will use the funding to enhance her online presence and reinvent her arts practice by exploring digital theatre, an emerging hybrid genre that combines theatre, television, radio, green screen and special effects using the zoom platform.