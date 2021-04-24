UDR charity continues to provide vital assistance throughout pandemic

“NO one should have to face adversity alone. It’s imperative that former members and their dependent families receive help when they need it, and the support provided by The Ulster Defence Regiment Benevolent Fund can do just that.”

These are the words of Brian Kennedy, Secretary of the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) Benevolent Fund, a registered charity that has been providing vital support and assistance to former members and their dependent families across Northern Ireland for almost 50 years.

Brian claims that the UDR Benevolent Fund’s services have always been sought after, however like most charities over the past year, the Fund has been dealing with more cases directly related to adversity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including one former member who was hospitalised after contracting the virus.

The UDR Benevolent Fund, which provides support to former members facing adversity due to sickness, accident, disability or infirmary, was able to provide vital assistance to the former member, who does not wish to be named, when he was unable to return to work immediately after being discharged from the Intensive Care Unit.

“Almost every sector and community across Northern Ireland has been impacted as a result of the pandemic and the military veteran community is no different,” Brian said.

“We were contacted by a former UDR member who had spent time in Intensive Care after contracting COVID-19. Due to the severity of his symptoms, he was unable to return to work immediately after being discharged from the hospital and therefore his income was greatly reduced as a result.”

To support the former member, The UDR Benevolent Fund was able to give financial assistance to help with rent payments and food vouchers.

“We were very pleased to be able to help this particular member get back on his feet after he was so badly affected by COVID-19,” Brian continued.

“The UDR Benevolent Fund believes that no one should have to suffer in silence. It’s our mission to offer support to each and every one of our former members and their dependent families.

“Over the years we have been able to provide a wide range of support including financial assistance and help with home adaptations to aid quality of life.

“We understand that asking for help can be daunting, but we work alongside a team of highly experienced and professional caseworkers whose knowledge is second to none.

“As part of their work, the team of case workers deal with the grant process and in order to receive a grant, former members will have to divulge personal information and supporting documentation. Although some people may find this off-putting, rest assured that the team of case workers will treat each case with the utmost sensitivity and confidentially.

“I would strongly encourage anyone who may be struggling to please lift the phone and call us or email us to see how we can help.

“It’s only through reaching out to us for help that things can finally start to get better – so don’t delay, get in touch with us today.”

If you or someone you know is a former member in need of support, contact the UDR Benevolent Fund by calling: 07720 677 838 or emailing: udrbenfund@outlook.com.