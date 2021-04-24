Toastmasters help father of the bride with dreaded wedding speech

Toastmasters help father of the bride with dreaded wedding speech

TOASTMASTERS is an international organisation that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs.
One of these clubs exists in Mid-Ulster.
A member of Mid-Ulster Toastmasters, in this week's Courier, explains how he got involved and how he has benefited from their advice and support. Thanks to Mid-Ulster Toastmasters the father of the bride was able to deliver his dreaded wedding speech.

