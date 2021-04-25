Community groups unite against anti-social behaviour

A LEAFLET drop has been carried out in the Head of the Town area in response to recent anti-social behaviour.

The area's two community groups - Fountain Street Community Development Association and Springhill Park Area Residents and Youth Association (SPARYA) - came together to unite against the "arson, vandalism, theft and intimidation towards residents and their property".

During the incident in the early hours of Sunday, April 11, a barricade was built and then set alight on Fountain Street.

It was also reported that when the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, they came under attack from stone throwers.

The leaflets were delivered by a team of volunteers to homes throughout the area calling for an end to the anti-social behaviour and assuring residents that they have the support of the community.

The document states: "This criminal activity occurred at 'the Gap' joining Fountain Street and Springhill Park area. This condemned and action taken.

"We cannot and will not allow this type of criminal activity to be repeated.”

It continues: "On Wednesday, April 14, both communities of Fountain Street Community Development Association and Springhill Park Area Residents and Youth Association joined forces to address and take action regarding this mindless behaviour.

"This is not just an attack on a few but an attack on all who live and work here!

"To the perpetrators behind this attack: Stop the vandalism.

"Stop terrorising your community.

"Let our people live in peace.

"To our residents, we will continue to stand together and stand up for each other.

"We all deserve to live in a happy, clean and safe community.

"We will stand with you and pledge to do all we can to ensure this behaviour is not repeated and everyone feels protected and safe in their homes."

Both groups have asked any residents with concerns to get in touch.

Fountain Street can be contacted on 02871 885100 or by email on:

fountainstreet@hotmail.com

SPARYA can be contacted on 02871 382878 or by emailing:

springhillpark.c@yahoo.com