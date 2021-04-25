NIFRS declares major incident in the Mournes

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has declared a major incident in the Mournes.

Over 70 Firefighters continue to battle a huge gorse fire in the Slieve Donard area for a second day.

10 Fire Appliances from right across Northern Ireland are in attendance at the blaze and people are being asked to stay away from the area to allow Firefighters to do their job.

Aidan Jennings, Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer said:

“This is undoubtedly one of the most challenging gorse fires Firefighters have ever had to deal with. It’s really devastating to see an incident of this scale. The safety and welfare of our Firefighters is my key priority. Our Firefighters are working in intense conditions, in challenging terrain and I commend them for the valiant efforts to date.

“We are working extremely closely with our partner agencies both at the scene and from our Command Room. This includes the PSNI, the Coastguard, Mourne Rescue Team, the Forestry Service, National Trust, NIEA and Sky Watch Patrol. We thank them for their invaluable support. We have also been liaising with Minister Swann, who is responsible for NIFRS, and we thank him for his support also. All efforts, at a multi-agency level, are being made to bring this fire under control.

“I am asking the public to help us help them at this time. Please follow the advice and stay away from the immediate area. I want to reassure everyone that we have put contingency measures in place and if you need us in an emergency we will respond. However, I am asking everyone to be extra fire aware at this time both in your home and in particular in the countryside

“The weather is providing a tinderbox landscape with conditions ripe for gorse fires to take hold anywhere in Northern Ireland. If you see a fire, report it immediately by dialling 999. Please follow our countryside fire safety advice, act responsibly and stay safe. Both deliberate and accidental fires can cost lives and we are asking that the public heed fire safety advice to protect themselves and the countryside”

NIFRS is reminding everyone of the following safety advice:

* Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly.

* Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows.

* Only use barbecues in designated and safe areas and never leave them unattended. Keep children and ball games away from barbecues.

* Ensure that barbecues are fully extinguished and cold before disposing of their contents.

* Avoid using open fires in the countryside.

* Do not leave bottles or glass in woodlands. Sunlight shining through glass can start a fire. Take them home or put them in a waste or recycling bin.

* If you see a fire in the countryside, report it immediately to the Fire & Rescue Service. Don’t attempt to tackle fires that will take more than a bucket of water to put out. Leave the area as soon as possible.

* Report any suspicious behaviour to the Police.