A popular past-time in Mid-Ulster in the mid 1970s - could be making a welcome return!

A popular past-time in Mid-Ulster in the mid 1970s - could be making a welcome return!

SKATEBOARDING - a popular past-time in Mid-Ulster in the mid 1970s - could be making a welcome return!
A Portadown councillor has said a group of youngsters requesting local skating and scootering facilities are delighted with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s response.
At the start of March, Councillor Julie Flaherty brought a request to Council’s leisure and community services committee for such local facilities.
Cllr Flaherty explained she had been contacted by a group of “young lads” and their mothers about the possibility of Council providing a skating and scootering facilities in the local area.
At the time, Council officers confirmed they were happy to look into the request and speaking at March’s monthly meeting of Council, the Ulster Unionist Party councillor explained the young people are delighted their voices have been heard.


Full story in this week's Courier.

Purchase a digital copy using the link below:

epaper 20210421 tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

A new dawn at Rossmar School

Caroline Clements, school principal, centre, with staff and senior pupils celebrating arriving at the new facilities at Rossmar School, Limavady. NC2116-8DL

A new dawn at Rossmar School

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130