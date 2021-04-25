Woman (45) arrested on suspicion of murder

DETECTIVES from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of 61-year-old Ludmila Poletelova in Limavady, have arrested a woman this evening (Sunday 25th April).



Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “The woman, aged 45, was arrested in the Limavady area, on suspicion of murder, and has been taken into custody for questioning. Meanwhile, our detectives are currently conducting searches at two properties in the Limavady area as part of our investigation.



“Ludmila suffered a violent death which no-one deserves and we owe it to her, and her friends and family, to catch the person responsible and to bring them before the courts.

"Whilst we are making progress with our investigation I would continue to appeal to anyone with any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, to bring that information to us.

"You can contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1073 of 23/4/21. You can also make a report online, using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”