Ahoghill woman behind 'zoom staged' drama

AN Ahoghill woman is co-producer of an educational theatre company which is behind a new play tobe staged entirely on Zoom - the social media meeting app.

Ever Unique Productions has bases in Ballymena and Coleraine and run classes for ages 13-18.

Hannah Reilly, from Ahoghill and Martina McAfee are the founders and directors.

As industry professionals, Hannah and Martina have credits in The Mac, The Brian Friel Theatre, Accidental Theatre and Belvoir Studio Theatre

Hannah explains: “We are committed to helping young people develop their confidence and resilience, through the power of theatre and film.

“We offer workshops currently in Ballymena, Coleraine and virtually, private lessons, school seminars and youth/community projects.

“Our sole focus is on education and looking at big issues in any young person's life, i.e bullying, social media, mental health and well being. “

On Friday, June 18 Ever Unique Productions will be ‘zoom staging’ a play called 'Teen' by Kristen Doherty.

“Kristen Doherty is an australian playwright based in Adelaide. Her plays focus on educational topics so were the perfect fit for us,” says Martina.

“Teen examines social and emotional issues faced by contemporary teenagers, such as body image, peer group pressure, jealousy, unrequited love, anxiety, friendship struggles, sexuality, consent, exams and growing up.”

Hannah adds: “Every scene is based on real life accounts and events; some funny, some challenging, some heartbreaking, but all real. The play consists of vignettes written within the genre of Epic Theatre.”

The cast includes 23 talented teenagers from all over Northern Ireland.