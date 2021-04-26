Augher Primary pupils on the right track to healthier travel

PUPILS at Augher P.S. were visibly glowing as they picked up another award for healthier travel to school.

Three years on from starting the Active School Travel programme with charity Sustrans, which encourages more students to walk, cycle or scoot to school, less pupils are now choosing to travel by car and bus. Their efforts have been recently recognized as the school picked up the Silver School Mark award this month.

Augher P.S. Principal & School Champion said ‘The children have had so much fun cycling, scooting and walking to and from school. Augher P.S. promotes healthy living for all its pupils and staff, and this programme has raised awareness of keeping our bodies fit and healthy.’

Sustrans Schools Officer for the South West area, Ann-Marie McManus added: “Augher P.S. really deserve this award for all the events and activities they have run over the past 3 years and the difference this has made to how pupils choose to travel to school. It is brilliant to see the number of children walking, cycling and scooting through the village of Augher on their way to school. This has only been possible because of the hard work and enthusiasm of all the staff, pupils and parents who have really got behind this project.”

Augher P.S. are now working towards the prestigious Gold School Mark award and have already put the wheels in motion with a number of events such as the Big Pedal competition, and various activities such as Ditch the Stabilisers set to come before the end of the school year.