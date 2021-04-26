Care homes change

A new company with a local Board of Directors has been established to manage a portfolio of 12 care homes across Northern Ireland.

From 26th April 2021 Kathryn Homes is solely responsible for the operations of all 12 care homes, including Kintullagh House and Rose Court, previously managed by Runwood Homes in Northern Ireland with the aim of enhancing the standards of care delivered. The homes now under the management of Kathryn Homes are Carrickfergus Manor, Glenabbey Manor, Kintullagh House, Madelayne Court, Magherafelt Manor, Meadow View, Oak Tree Manor, Orchard Lodge, Rose Court, Weavers House, Willow Grove, and Clifton Nursing Home which will now be known as City View Court. The experienced Board will be led by Theresa Nixon, a former Director of Assurance in Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA), where she was responsible for the annual inspection regime and had oversight and responsibility for any regulatory actions required.

Chair of Kathryn Homes, Theresa Nixon said:“Collectively, the wellbeing of residents is our number one priority. In our new roles we are dedicated to providing safe, comfortable homes where residents can receive the right care based on their needs as well as preferences. We recognise there are opportunities to improve the care delivered, and are committed to investing in learning and development for our team to ensure ongoing innovation across nursing, residential, dementia, respite and palliative care.”