Council aiming to open swimming pools in May

Mid and East Antrim Council plan to reopen swimming pools in early May.

The council said “Our fitness suites at Amphitheatre, Carrickfergus, Larne Leisure Centre and Seven Towers Leisure Centre are due to reopen on Friday, April 30 for individual training.

“We are working towards our swimming pools reopening on Friday, May 7.

“Access to our leisure centres is strictly by bookable session only for both members and non-members. Sessions can be booked seven days in advance.”

The announcement was made in line with an easing of Covid restrictions.

At the end of the first lockdown last year, swimming pools in Mid and East Antrim remained shut for more than a month after being permitted to reopen.

They closed for a second time just a few weeks later and have been shut since October.

