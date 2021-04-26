Councillor urges vigilance after car theft

Woman (45) arrested on suspicion of murder
SLIEVE Gullion Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Larkin has called on visitors to our forest parks not to leave valuables in their cars.
Encouraging vigilance the local Councillor said,
"On Saturday a car parked on the Mountain Road Dromintee was broken into and a sum of money stolen along with personal items. Apart from the damage to the car the loss of the stolen items is a substantial shock to the owners.
Many residents and visitors enjoy the beauty and space of our forest parks daily. During the pandemic this has been a vital resource for the communities of our district.
However we all must be aware that criminals operate in any area. These types of crime are normally opportunistic in nature. I would appeal to everyone who park their car, before setting of on a walk or run, please do not leave anything of value behind. A little vigilance can save the day."