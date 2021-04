Ballymena man Greg Erwin and Ryan Crooks are getting in step for a marathon effort - or two half marathons to be precise.

This Saturday and Sunday they will be putting their best feet forward to raise funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, The National Autistic Society and the Antrim Area Neo-Natal Unit.

If you want to donate paste this link into your browser and follow the instructions.

https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8wXw5GQqjx