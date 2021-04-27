Dual-language signage vandalised

THE chair of Mid-Ulster District Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Sean McGuigan, has condemned the vandalism of dual-language signage across the district.

“I condemn all acts of vandalism on dual-language signage across Mid Ulster,” said Cllr McGuigan.

“Already this year there have been 15 incidents and a total of 31 from this time last year.

“I would call on those carrying out this needless destruction to please desist immediately. All such vandalism to Council property is reported to the police.”