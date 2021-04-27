Blaze in Ballymoney

Blaze in Ballymoney

NIFRS members attended the scene of a large fire on Tuesday.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

MEMBERS of the NI Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of a large fire at industrial premises at Ballymoney on Tuesday.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

A new dawn at Rossmar School

Caroline Clements, school principal, centre, with staff and senior pupils celebrating arriving at the new facilities at Rossmar School, Limavady. NC2116-8DL

A new dawn at Rossmar School

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130