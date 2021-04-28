Graham appointed to construct new Dunclug College campus in Ballymena

Contractors Graham are to design and build a new school campus for Dunclug College in Ballymena.

The privately-owned contractor commenced the first stage of its phased construction programme in March 2021.

Located adjacent to the Cushendall Road, the project is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2024.

Construction of the new teaching facility on the existing all weather pitch to the rear of the existing facility is the first stage of the construction process. The state-of-the-art 11,358m2 building will be a mix of both single and two storeys.

Once the new building is completed the school will then decant from the existing school to the new facility, the old building will be demolished, and extensive playing fields and sporting provision will be developed in parallel with the finalisation of external site works.

Dunclug College is a post-primary school that caters for a cohort of approximately 900 pupils. It is at the heart of community life in the north of Ballymena.

GRAHAM Project Director, Garry Farmer, is proud to be delivering this transformational educational project. He said:

“Our delivery team is especially looking forward to the opportunity of creating this new facility. Many of them live in the surrounding areas and therefore understand the need for this new facility at Dunclug College. The new school will provide a state-of-the-art teaching platform that will transform the learning experience of all of the college’s students and GRAHAM is delighted to have been selected by the Education Authority to bring this scheme to life. Our phased programme of works was developed specifically to meet the immediate and future requirements of Dunclug College and we will work collaboratively with the school throughout our programme to ensure all of its needs are met.”

Dunclug College Principal, Mr Niall Oliver, believes the new facilities will help the school go from “strength to strength”. He said:

“The pathway to progress has been fraught with many challenges, but the achievement in getting the project to this stage is tribute to the commitment and resilience of all associated with the college, for which I am profoundly grateful. The plans for the new school are very exciting. We look forward to the days and years ahead and to seeing the school continue to go from strength to strength in the outworking of its worthy aims.”

Paul Gray, Chair of Governors, added: “The Board of Governors are delighted that a contractor has been appointed for the new building for the school. With school numbers still increasing we know that the Principal and staff will be eagerly awaiting the opportunity to utilise the new and enhanced accommodation.”

Construction is being funded by the Department of Education.