Kimmins petition for 20mph zones outside schools in Newry and Armagh

LIZ Kimmins has launched a petition for more schools within the Newry and Armagh area to benefit from the roll out of 20 mile per hour zones.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“In 2020 the Minister for Infrastructure Nicola Mallon announced the rolling-out of 20mph zones outside 100 schools across the north.

“This was a welcome initiative, building on the pilot put in place by my colleague and former Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard MP.

“However only a few schools in the Newry and Armagh area benefitted from this roll out in 2020, leaving communities feeling left out.

“While the Minister has stated she intends to include more schools in the scheme, no additional schools have been identified as of yet.

“This petition is to call upon the Minister for Infrastructure to increase the roll out of this vital scheme in the Newry and Armagh area so that local schools can enjoy a safer environment and to look at implementing other measures to enhance road safety, including road crossings and railings, around the vicinity of schools.

“It is absolutely vital that road safety is increased across Newry and Armagh, and this is particularly the case for roads surrounding our local schools.

“If you too want to see road safety increased in our local area then I’d urge you to sign this petition.

LINK: http://chng.it/5qnPtSBK