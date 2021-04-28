Newry business community support laptops for schools

THE Newry Business Community has secured more than 60 laptops as part of Newry Chamber’s Laptops for Schools Initiative.

Launched in January, the initiative was aimed at helping local pupils with their home schooling.

Welcoming the response from the local business community, the Chief Executive Officer of Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade, Colm Shannon said:

“At a time when our schools were closed, many pupils were struggling with home learning. Not all children have access to home computers and in discussions with local schools it was clear that our schools needed urgent support.

“The Chamber reached out to the local business community, and we were delighted with their response. Over the past three months we have secured 61 laptops which have been delivered to local school children. The Chamber and the Newry business community has a strong relationship with our schools, and we hope this initiative will be a small step to support our children’s education at this difficult time. All the schools have been very positive about the difference this will make to the education of the children.”

Thanking the companies that supported the initiative he said:

“The Chamber would like to thank one businessperson who made a significant donation towards the cost of the laptops initiative; to KPMG for their donation of laptops: to MJM Marine and to Unislim for their laptop donations as well. We would also like to thank Newry Computer Centre, and AMI Ltd through their retail site refreshedbyus.com, who both helped us with the purchase of some of the laptops at preferential rates.”