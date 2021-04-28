Tree planted in memory of Prince Philip at Loughry Campus

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

THE Agriculture Minister has planted a tree in commemoration of the life of Prince Philip, who died earlier this month.

Edwin Poots planted an oak tree at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise's (CAFRE) Loughry Campus last Wednesday (April 21).

The Duke of Edinburgh visited the college's campus in Cookstown in 2002.

The Agriculture Minister said the Duke was a “life-long environmentalist and conservationist”.

"I have planted an oak tree as a memorial to Prince Philip and to mark what his good work meant to the people of Northern Ireland and his legacy to future generations," Mr Poots said.

"His commitment and interest in promoting opportunities for people to connect with their environment has been inspiring and so influential, particularly to young people.

“Over the years, the Duke visited Northern Ireland on a number of occasions on Royal visits, including to CAFRE’s Loughry Campus in Cookstown in 2002."

