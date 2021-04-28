Woman in 80s shocked after 'distraction' burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a distraction type burglary at a house in the Carnlough Road area of Broughshane on Tuesday 27th April.

It was reported that at around 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, a man claiming to be from the Water Board called to the door of a woman, aged in her 80’s.

He initially asked the woman to step outside with him but when she refused he entered the house and went to the kitchen where he began to examine the taps at the sink. At this stage the woman challenged him and asked to see some identification.

After being challenged, the man left the house and met with a second male outside, before both getting into a car and leaving the area. Nothing is believed to have been taken at this time, however, the woman was left shaken following the incident.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information about this incident, is asked to call detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1079 27/04/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.