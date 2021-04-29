Housing Executive empowers Lisdrumgullion community

THE Lisdrumgullion Community Group in Newry have availed of Community Grant aid from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive for their environmental project which will also promote health and wellbeing.

The groups Chairman John McCabe explained "Recently in partnership with the Housing Executive we overseen tree planting and creation of a raised shrub bed within our Community and further to this we successfully applied for aid to advance our Mindscape Project."

The Executive assistance has enabled the group to purchase a wide range of tools and equipment to launch a Spring and Summer environmental scheme within their area of community benefit aimed at community betterment whilst encouraging health and wellbeing by recruiting residents to participate in environmental work teams.

Mr McCabe added "We will also be assisting senior citizens and those with disabilities within our community whom made need some tidying up and trimming about their gardens.

In relation to our successful grant application it would be disingenuous of us not to thank all our fellow community representatives on the Newry and District Housing Executive's Community Network for their assistance."

The Community group will be launching their Lisdrumgullion Mindscape Project in the near future thanking the Housing Executive for empowering their community.