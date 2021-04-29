Cookstown business scammed out of nearly £100,000 pounds.

POLICE are warning the public to be extra careful after a Cookstown firm was scammed out of thousands of pounds.

Warning businesses not to get caught, Police told the Mid-Ulster Courier a Cookstown business had been scammed out of nearly £100,000 pounds.

Police explained: "They've has been hit by the classic and sophisticated phishing scam.

"Computer system hacked, emails accessed and client list acquired. Email conversation then intercepted and diverted to the scammers who were using a fake, but near identical email address to pretend to be the legitimate company that was due payment.

"Said company then provided 'updated' bank account details for any future purchase orders and payments.

"Payment's for contracts were made a short time later with the fraud only coming to light after the legal recipient checked to see why no payment had been received.

"We say it all the time but triple check everything.

"It seems even less suspicious when you're speaking via email to people who you believe you already know and are used to communicating with on a regular basis.

"Scammers try every possible angle when money is involved, with sums like this its very little effort for them for such a high reward."