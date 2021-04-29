Loyalist parade through the village of Moygashel on Saturday night.

Around 200 loyalists staged a parade through the village of Moygashel on Saturday night.

Police prevented the crowd walking through Moygashel from getting on to the Moy Road, which leads to the M1 motorway.

Demonstrators carried placards criticising the PSNI and the Northern Ireland protocol. Footage of the parade on social media appears to show bandsmen, some who were masked, parading to Police lines, where the road was blocked by PSNI Land Rovers.

