Mayor wishes businesses well ahead of reopening

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney, has asked the public to support local businesses as more prepare to reopen tomorrow.

Following the easing of NI restrictions and some business opening last week, all retail stores will open their doors tomorrow as well as leisure facilities.

Outdoor hospitality will also be available.

Mayor Tierney said that it has been an incredibly challenging year for so many businesses within the district and he asked that the public do what they can to support them while also adhering to health guidelines.

"I know there will be many businesses across our city and district really excited to open their doors tomorrow after a turbulent and difficult past year.

"I hope that everyone will support those businesses in the weeks and months ahead as they try to return to normality," said Mayor Tierney.

"In doing so, I would ask everyone to please make sure they're following the health guidelines in place including wearing a face mask where required and always maintaining social distancing.

"It really is brilliant to see businesses reopen, but we also have to be mindful that the COVID-19 virus is still in our community so the best way that we can help our local businesses is by following the guidelines while in stores and out and about."