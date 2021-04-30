Sellers permitted to return to Marts

SELLERS will be allowed to return to livestock markets from this Monday, 3 May.

The arrangements that Livestock Markets have already introduced to allow the online viewing and participation in sales by buyers and sellers will remain in place and farmers are encouraged to continue to make use of this technology.

Key safety measures relating to the use of marshalling, face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing, that everyone is now well used to adhering to, will remain in place.

Auctioneers and Mart staff will continue to monitor and make regular announcements to provide advice to those in attendance. For everyone’s safety it is essential that this advice is followed.

The Livestock Market Stakeholder group want to re-emphasise that everyone within the farming community must continue to work together to enable the gradual relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions but still ensure the safety and wellbeing of all those who attend and work at livestock sales.