Council launches virtual exhibition tour and book

FOLLOWING on from the success of the ‘From Around the World; Celebrating out Cultures’ exhibition at Enniskillen Castle Museums, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has launched an online resource, the Virtual Exhibition Tour which brings the exhibition to life and a book reflecting on the exhibition.

The ‘From Around the World; Celebrating Our Cultures’ project celebrates the rich cultural diversity within the Fermanagh and Omagh district and underlines the importance of the preservation and promotion of the diversity of cultures both local and international. The exhibition also showcases the many similarities between the different cultures, highlighting that while we may differ, we are the same in many ways.

Speaking about the launch of the virtual exhibition tour and book, the chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Diana Armstrong, said:

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to promoting good relations and inclusion for everyone in the district. The Council’s Good Relations programme supports the positive expression of the wide variety of cultures and traditions within the Council area.

" ‘From Around the World; Celebrating Our Cultures’ is more than just an exhibition of art work, it is a social commentary of the experiences of those who either call the Fermanagh and Omagh district home or who have strong affiliations with the district. The creation of the virtual tour and book will provide a lasting record of the exhibition and will serve as a fitting reminder of the increasingly cosmopolitan nature of our district and the rich cultural diversity which now is now indicative of our society.”

The virtual tour of the exhibition provides not only an insightful narration of the exhibition but also serves as an excellent educational tool and cultural resource for schools, youth clubs, community groups and individuals. To access the virtual exhibition tour, please visit Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s youtube channel.

The accompanying book complements not only the 'From Around the World; Celebrating Our Cultures' gallery exhibition, currently displayed in Enniskillen Castle Museums, but also the virtual exhibition tour.

For further information on how you can create your own diversity project or get involved in this project, please feel free to contact the Good Relations team at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, by telephone on 0300 303 1777, textphone on 028 8225 6216 or by email at goodrelations@fermanaghomagh.com.