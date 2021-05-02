Fundraiser in memory of young Shania raises over £8,500

A FUNDRAISER in loving memory of a Killyclogher schoolgirl has raised over £8,500.

Shania McAshee, a Year eight pupil at Drumragh Integrated College, Omagh, passed away suddenly on January 5 at Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, surrounded by her loving family.

Her sister Danielle, who described her as a 'bubbly, caring and thoughtful' young girl, has organised a fundraiser on May 9, a day before what would have been Shania's 12th birthday, when friends and family will climb Culicagh Boardwalk, Co Fermanagh. The event will generate money for the charity 'YoungMinds'.

YoungMinds' aim is to make sure every young person gets the mental health support they need, when they need it.

"I can't believe how much we've raised, Shania would have been very proud," said Danielle.

"I want to thank each and every single person who donated. Words will never say how I feel.

"Together we have managed to raise an amazing figure."

For the friends and family who can't make the event, there are plans in place to meet safely outdoors and let off balloons in respect of Shania.

Danielle wishes to make it a happy occasion, "just as Shania would have wanted it".

"We want to celebrate it like she was there with us."